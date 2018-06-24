Pakistan attends Ist Int’l defence forum in Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan’s delegation led by Chief of Operational Planning Bureau of the Joint Staff Headquarters of the Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Aneeq attended here the 1st International Defense Forum at its International College of Defense Studies.

The forum was arranged by the National Defense University (NDU) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It was aimed at strengthening military exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries.

Experts and scholars from military and civilian research institutions and more than 180 high-ranking foreign military officers who are currently studying in the college, totaling 400 persons, participated in the forum to exchange views on major international and regional security issues.

Focusing on the theme of “new changes of war forms and operational patterns”, the forum is designed to conduct in-depth study of cases of regional wars or conflicts in the Post-Cold War world, and analyze the basic features, impacts and future trends of modern wars and combat patterns.

Besides, Maj General Aneeq, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Republic of Macedonian Bekim Maksuti, , Danish Military Representative to NATO Brigadier General Michael Lollesgaard, Zhao Quansheng, professor of international relations and Chair of the Asian Studies Program Research Council at American University, retired Maj. Gen. Qiao Liang, professor of the UDU, and Maj. Gen. Chen Rongdi, senior research fellow of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, were invited to make keynote speeches at the forum.