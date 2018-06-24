Sun June 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 24, 2018

‘Neymar fully recovered’

SOCHI, Russia: Neymar has now “totally recovered” from the foot injury that required surgery and saw him miss the end of the club season, Brazil’s team doctor said on Saturday. However, winger Douglas Costa will miss the side’s final World Cup Group E outing against Serbia. “I would like everyone to understand Neymar’s situation, and that he no longer has any problem with his right foot,” Rodrigo Lasmar told journalists at Brazil’s World Cup training base in Sochi.

