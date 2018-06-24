SBP to organise Punjab Games in Sept

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab will organize 72nd Punjab Games with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) from 5 to 10 September this year; Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan made this announcement during his meeting with PbOA officials and provincial sports associations’ office-bearers at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Khalid Mehmood, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Secretary Idris Haider Khawaja, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Anees Sheikh and a large number of Punjab sports associations’ office-bearers were also present during the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan also announced to allocate annual grant to provincial sports associations. He awarded cheques amounting Rs one lakh to each provincial sports association during the meeting while the remaining amount will be given in near future. Aamir Jan informed that talented players from across the province will take part in Punjab Games. “Sports Board Punjab will provide best facilities during the mega event”.

Aamir Jan urged the provincial sports associations to utilise their complete resources for the promotion of sports in the province. “All provincial sports associations must make plans for the holding of sports activities in their respective games and spend the allocated grant on sports events,” he stressed. He said that provincial sports associations must play their prescribed role for the growth of sports in the province. “No sports can grow in the province without the active role of provincial sports associations,” he maintained.

Aamir Jan further said that the upcoming U-15 Punjab Open Football Championship will be a huge success. It is worth-mentioning that U-15 Punjab Open Football Championship is being held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Football Association in the third week of July. “We are trying our best to invite the top stars of football world at the closing ceremony of U-15 Punjab Open Football Championship. In this regard I have contacted a couple ambassadors who responded quite positively,” he asserted. Lauding the recently-held Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, who is also President of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), said Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan did a marvelous job by holding such a grand boxing championship. “The participation of British boxer Amir Khan in the closing ceremony won the hearts of boxing enthusiasts across the country,” he added. Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mehmood and Punjab Olympic Association Secretary Idris Haider Khawaja also expressed their gratitude over the release of annual grant of the provincial sports associations. They also gave full assurance to Secretary Sports Punjab to play their due role for the promotion of sports in the province.