Teenage boy commits suicide

A 17-year-old boy identified as Raja Ghaffar, son of Sarfaraz, committed suicide on Saturday at Awami Colony in Korangi.

Police officials said that upon reaching the residence, the boy was found critically wounded and lying on the floor. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

A bullet wound was found on the lower abdomen that was said to be the cause of death. The police also took into possession the deceased’s bed, samples from the floor, a 9mm pistol and blood-stained clothes as evidence from the residence.

The teenager was said to have committed suicide because of family issues; however, the police said the exact motive would be shared after further investigations.

Body found

The body of a man aged between 25 and 30 years was found in Raees Goth’s Katcha Road in Moachko on Saturday. An investigation established that the man was kidnapped and tortured as a result of which he died.