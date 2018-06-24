Asian Games preparation: Inam may extend stay after Canada Cup

KARACHI: The country’s leading grappler Mohammad Inam is expected to stay in Canada for some days to prepare for the Asian Games after featuring in the Canada Cup, which is to be held at Guelph, Ontario, from July 7-10.

“Inam and his younger brother Mohammad Bilal are being sent to Canada for the Canada Cup,” a Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) official told ‘The News’ on Saturday. “We have applied for their visas which I am hundred percent sure the wrestlers will get.

“I have told Inam that it would be better if he stayed there for a few days after the event as Canada had some solid wrestlers in some weights and he can get some good practice for the Asian Games by playing with them,” the official said.

He was quick to add if it was managed then PWF would meet the expenses. “Inam says that he has not been given any foreign trip for training. So I feel it would be good if he stayed in Canada for a few days after the event,” he said.

Inam, who plays in 86 kilogramme category, is one of Pakistan’s medal hopes in the Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Inam is a two-time gold medallist of Commonwealth Games and is also a reigning world champion in beach wrestling.

His brother Bilal, who plays in 57 kg category, won bronze in the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April this year.

Meanwhile, the PWF has selected five wrestlers for the Asian Games in trials in Lahore on Friday.

The other three are Mudassir Hussain (65kg), Abdul Rehman (74kg) and Tayyab Raza (105kg). Tayyab is also

a bronze medallist of the

Australia Commonwealth Games.

The PWF has got a quota of five wrestlers but the official said that the final lot would be decided after fitness and form tests.

“We intend to send three wrestlers to Indonesia. If we found that four could be sent then we would do that,” the official said.

He was quick to add that Inam and Bilal would surely go to Indonesia.

The camp has been resumed at Lahore on June 20. It had been stopped on May 15 due to funding issue. The PWF has filed a request with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for sending a few wrestlers to Ukraine for training for the Asian Games.

But the federation has not yet received any reply. “We are waiting for the Board’s response,” the official said.

Pakistan contingent is likely to consist of 397 players and officials. The country will take part in competitions of 36 disciplines.

About Pakistan’s chances in the Asian Games, the PWF official said that Inam and Bilal had the chance to win medals. “It’s a fact that Iran is the super power of this sport but Inam and Bilal can be a threat. I am hopeful they will put in their best and finish at the victory podium,” the official said.