Sun June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018

Child labour

Seeing an underage child working at workshops or roadside stalls has always caused me immense pain. Isn’t the responsibility of the government to ensure that children are going to schools and not forced to work?

Whenever there is a children working at a shop, I can barely maintain eye contact with the little brave man who is working hard to financially support his family. If the government doesn’t take any action to fix the issue, it will have devastating effects on the future of these children.

Ali Jan Maqsood ( Turbat )

