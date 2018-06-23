ECP shares with PECs plan for printing of ballot papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday shared with provincial election commissioners (PECs) the action plan with regards to printing of record ballot papers for the upcoming general election.

The action plan, also envisaging the transportation of ballot papers, has been shared with the Pakistan National Security Printing Corporation, Pakistan Post Foundation and Pakistan Printing Corporation Press Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson of the Election Commission, under this action plan, the provincial election commissioners have been directed to obtaining details of required numbers of ballot papers (to be printed) from respective returning officers by June 30 so that these could be shared with the printing presses.

This, the Election Commission said, will ensure timely start of printing of ballot papers and their transportation to the respective destinations under full-proof security.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the tribal areas called on the Election Commission of Pakistan here with regards to the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the future of the region vis-à-vis its representation in the National Assembly and the provincial assembly.

The visitors were informed by the Election Commission that as per the Elections Act, 2017, within a year, delimitation regarding 16 seats of the region, would be completed, following the 2018 general elections.

And these delimitation of constituencies would be carried out under the act for, following the merger, the Elections Act, 2017 had its jurisdiction to the tribal areas. They were also assured that the Election Commission would try its level best to that the electoral process was conducted as early as possible.