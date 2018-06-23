5 killed, 10 hurt as Datsun falls into Kahori gorge

MUZAFFARABAD: At least five tourists were killed and ten other sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Kahori some 17km away from Muzaffarabad on Thursday.

According to initial reports, police sources said that a Datsun was carrying 15 tourists on board when it was returning from the Neelum valley. The driver, while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control over it, and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Kahori of Patika Tehsil.

As a result, five tourists were killed while ten other sustained severe injuries.

They were shifted to CMH Hospital by a local welfare organisation.

According to available details, the accident took place at the dusk, as the tourists were hailing from Mardan and Peshawar. The identity of the dead and injured could not be ascertained so far.