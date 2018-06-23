Eid celebrations: 12 children suffer eye injuries due to toy guns

MANSEHRA: At least 12 children suffered eye injuries and some of them even underwent surgeries after being hit by ball bullets triggered by toy guns and pistols during Eid days in the Hazara division.

“Twelve children were taken to hospitals during the first three days of Eid with injuries to their eyes caused by ball bullets triggered by toy guns,” Dr Zulfiqar, an eye specialist, told reporters here on Friday.

Dr Zulfiqar, who is also head of Eye Department at the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad, said that eyes of affected boys were seriously damaged by plastic bullets. He said some of the injured kids underwent surgeries. “I think media can play an important role in getting the toy pistols and rifles banned as the ball bullets fired from these so-called toys cause serious injuries,” he said.

He said that most of the cases were reported in Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Bilawal, who underwent surgery, told reporters that he was a student of grade nine and his friend fired ball bullets from his toy pistol at him. He said the rubber bullets hit him in the eyes and he was hospitalised.

Mohammad Bilal, the chairman of Right to Live Organisation, and also visually impaired, told reporters that government should act to prevent such incidents.

“I think district administration should take a strict action against the shopkeepers selling toys guns and pistols,” he said.