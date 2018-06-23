Passerby killed, ANP worker injured in Swabi firing

Our correspondent

SWABI: A passerby was killed and an activist of the Awami National Party (ANP) sustained injuries in a firing incident at Tarakai village in the jurisdiction of the Kalu Khan Police Station here on Friday, police said. It was learnt that some workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were holding a meeting at a hujra when they had an argument with the ANP workers over the installation of a sound system. The activists of the two parties exchanged harsh words, but the local elders intervened to avert the clash at night. ANP district president Ameer Rehman alleged that PTI activists Namar Khan, Fazal Sher and Bihar opened fire Nawab Ali, who was sitting in a shop the next morning. He said that Nawab Ali was injured and a passerby identified as Sher Muhammad was killed in the firing. Nawab Ali was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mardan where his condition was stated to be stable. The police registered the first information report on the complaint of the injured Nawab Ali against the three accused and started investigation.