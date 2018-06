Pak judoka Qaiser bags bronze at Asian Cup

ISLAMABAD: Qaiser Khan showed his worth in Asian Cup Cadet in Kyrgyzstan winning bronze medal in 90kg category.He defeated South Korean Judoka Judoka Kim Hyungseok. Qaiser defeated his rival convincingly Qaisar has now improved his ranking and almost qualified for upcoming Youth Olympics 2018. Earlier the young emerging star Qaiser (world ranked 29) in 90kg weight category was up against Kyrgyzstan’s Judoka Ishenbaev, Anarbek, world ranker 25, and defeated him in his homeland. In semifinal unfortunately Qaisar lost against world’s No 1 ranked Kazakhstanian judoka Saduakas, Bekarys.