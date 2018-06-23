Winger wins US women’s javelin title

CHICAGO: Kara Winger claimed her eight national title by winning the women’s javelin competition at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday night.

Winger easily outdistanced the rest of the field with a throw of 62.88 metres (206 feet) to win the event by more than six metres at Drake University Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.This marks the 11th straight podium appearance for Winger, which is the most for any athlete in her event.

Avione Allgood finished second with a toss of 56.54 metres and Ariana Ince was third with a 55.97.On the track, Lopez Lomong won the men’s 10,000m final with a time of 28 minutes, 58.38 seconds to edge out Shadrack Kipchirchir in a nail-biting finish.

Lomong, who last won back-to-back national titles in 2009 and 2010 in the 1,500, took the leadwith a lap to go and then ran a blazing 54.16 final lap sprint.Valarie Allman was the first champion of the meet in the women’s discus with a season best throw of 63.55m.

Molly Huddle won the women’s 10,000m to claim her eighth US title in 31:52.32.With no Olympic or world championship team berths at stake for the only time in a four-year cycle, many big names are sitting these nationals out.