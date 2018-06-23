Sat June 23, 2018
N
Newsdesk
June 23, 2018

13 senior bureaucrats transferred from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has transferred 38 senior officials (BS 18 to 21). Twenty-three officials — 13 of Pakistan Administrative Service and 10 of police service — serving in Punjab have been directed to report to the establishment division.

