13 senior bureaucrats transferred from Punjab

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has transferred 38 senior officials (BS 18 to 21). Twenty-three officials — 13 of Pakistan Administrative Service and 10 of police service — serving in Punjab have been directed to report to the establishment division.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has transferred 38 senior officials (BS 18 to 21). Twenty-three officials — 13 of Pakistan Administrative Service and 10 of police service — serving in Punjab have been directed to report to the establishment division.
Comments