Homes we can afford

The dearth of affordable housing is one of the major issues for Karachi’s residents. Unfortunately, the authorities concerned are not paying attention to the matter. A 120-square yard house is available at Rs25,000 per month – that too in areas that are far from the city centre. In different parts of the city, landlords are renting their property at exorbitant prices. In today’s time, when inflation has dented the purchasing power of people, buying property is next to impossible.

This is why a large number of people search apartments and houses on rent. Many landlords are not interested in dropping the rent amount and this is causing a great deal of problem for people who do not earn well. The government should look into this matter and take steps to introduce affordable housing in the city.

Afifa Shafiq

Karachi