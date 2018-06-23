Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gold surges

Bengaluru : Gold prices inched higher on Friday after hitting a six-month trough in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a 11-month peak on profit-booking. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,269.46 an ounce, as of 0644 GMT.

x
Advertisement

In the prior session, bullion touched $1,260.84, its lowest since Dec. 19, 2017. The yellow metal was, however, headed for a 0.7 percent decline for the week.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.1 percent higher at $1,271.50 per ounce. Gold has rebounded a little bit from the lower side due to the weakness in the dollar, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. The dollar pulled back from an 11-month peak against a basket of major currencies on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar