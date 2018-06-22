Moroccan generosity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
During the game against Portugal, Morocco midfielder Nordin Amrabat signalled to his bench that he needed a drink. Receiving a container of water, he saw the assistant referee watching him enviously, Amrabat offered to share his supply. The touchline official hesitated before gladly accepting.
During the game against Portugal, Morocco midfielder Nordin Amrabat signalled to his bench that he needed a drink. Receiving a container of water, he saw the assistant referee watching him enviously, Amrabat offered to share his supply. The touchline official hesitated before gladly accepting.
Comments