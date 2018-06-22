Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 22, 2018

Moroccan generosity

During the game against Portugal, Morocco midfielder Nordin Amrabat signalled to his bench that he needed a drink. Receiving a container of water, he saw the assistant referee watching him enviously, Amrabat offered to share his supply. The touchline official hesitated before gladly accepting.

