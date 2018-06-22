Putin-Blatter meeting a private matter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Russian President Vladimir Putin did meet ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter in Moscow on Wednesday, but the meeting was a private matter, the Kremlin told reporters on a conference call on Thursday, adding it would not disclose further details.Blatter told Reuters on Thursday he had met Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday evening while in Russia to attend the World Cup.
