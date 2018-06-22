Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

REUTERS
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Putin-Blatter meeting a private matter

Russian President Vladimir Putin did meet ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter in Moscow on Wednesday, but the meeting was a private matter, the Kremlin told reporters on a conference call on Thursday, adding it would not disclose further details.Blatter told Reuters on Thursday he had met Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday evening while in Russia to attend the World Cup.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar