India must allow inquiry commission to visit IHK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday called upon India to allow International Inquiry Commission to visit Indian Held Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said that the so-called Governor rule in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) is one of the ploys adopted by New Delhi from time to time to further suppress the will of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said imposition of governor rule and the ongoing bloodshed in IHK along with statements emanating from India about the a crackdown on Kashmiris indicate an alarming Indian imperviousness to international opinion. He said such steps are likely to result in enhanced Indian brutalities and a virtual free hand to Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris.

Dr Muhammad Faisal urged the international community to pressurise India to put an immediate halt to the bloodshed in IHK and ensure an expedited establishment of the Commission of Enquiry.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said killing of Shujaat Bukhari, the Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir on 14th of this month in Srinagar is a serious blow to international human rights and freedom of journalism in IHK. He said Pakistan strongly condemns this killing by Indian forces that is a reflection of intolerance of Indian state apparatus that wants to stifle speech and expression.

He said Pakistan calls upon India to hold independent transparent and credible investigation into the brutal assassination of seasoned Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The spokesman said despite hollow Indian assertions Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised disputed area pending on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dissociation of India from reality is alarming. Indian attempts to exploit and cash in on the international environment by labeling the legitimate Kashmiris struggle terrorism makes a mockery of the victims of actual terrorism and is reprehensible. If it really has nothing to hide, India can address its claims of the report being based on unverified information by allowing the COI and OIC IPHRC access to IHK.

He said that Pakistan’s position remains consistent. Pakistan has nothing to hide in the case of Commander Kulbushan Jadhav and invited the Indian media to visit Pakistan and participate in a press conference in Ministry of Foreign Affairs. India backed out then also. “Now again we are ready for a Commission of Enquiry to visit both AJK and IHK. India has again backed out. The isolation of India in the international community is complete. The skeletons in Indian closet are growing in numbers and size. Right wing governments end up paying a high price,” he said.

Referring to situation in Afghanistan, the FO Spokesperson said Pakistan supports Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process to bring peace in the war-torn country.

The FO spokesperson said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Afghanistan earlier this month held talks with President Ashraf Ghani on bilateral issues and matters related to Afghan peacemaking efforts. The Pakistani delegation congratulated Afghan leaders on recent initiatives that will ultimately lead towards an enduring peace.

Confirming the killing of TTP Chief Mullah Fazlullah in Afghanistan the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan welcomes the elimination of this threat and “we believe in cooperation with others to defeat terrorism.” He said Pakistan does not distinguish between good and bad Taliban and is equally pursuing all terrorist groups that threaten its security and stability.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistani consul general in USA held a meeting with incarcerated Dr Aafia Siddiqui on May 23 where she complained of the mistreatment by US authorities. Pakistan has raised this issue with the concerned US quarters. Dr Aafia Siddiqui also handed over a letter to the Consul General to be delivered to her mother.