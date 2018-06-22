COAS wishes good health for Kulsoom Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) expressed hopes for a quick recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and sent her a bouquet of flowers as well. General Qamar Javed Bajwa sent his good wishes to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and her family. He added, “We are praying for your quick recovery and send well wishes your way.” He sent his wishes, “Wish you become healthy again by the grace of Allah.” Kulsoom Nawaz was shifted to the intensive care unit of the London hospital after her health deteriorated on June 14. The former first lady is said to have not regained consciousness since.