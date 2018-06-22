McBrine, Little in Ireland squad for India T20s

DUBLIN: Ireland included offspinner Andy McBrine and left-arm fast bowler Joshua Little in their 14-man squad for the forthcoming two-T20 series against visitors India. The duo take the spots of Barry McCarthy and Craig Young, who were selected for the tri-nation series involving Netherlands and Scotland.

Little has been given a chance to impress the selectors after a series of impressive performances in the Inter-Provincial Series for Leinster Lightning. The 18-year-old became the youngest debutant to play for the Ireland men’s team in a T20 International against Hong Kong in 2016. McBrine, 25, makes the squad after a slew of positive performances for the North West Warriors, claiming six wickets in his last four games. The two T20s against India will both be played at Dublin on June 27 and June 29.

Squad: Gary Wilson (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.