Alli sits out training ahead of Panama clash

SAINT PETERSBURG: England midfielder Dele Alli missed training on Thursday as doubts grow about whether he will be fit to face Panama in England’s second match of the World Cup. Alli picked up a thigh strain during the opening win against Tunisia and is likely to be rested on Sunday.

Panama lost their first match 3-0 to Belgium and, even if fit, Gareth Southgate may consider it unnecessary to risk Alli’s fitness in Nizhny Novgorod. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcus Rashford are both waiting in the wings, after the pair impressed off the bench against Tunisia.

Alli wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “Frustrating to have picked up a slight injury on Monday. Will do everything in my power to get back to full fitness asap!” Southgate has had physical problems himself after the England coach dislocated his shoulder while out jogging on Wednesday. He was not wearing a sling at training on Thursday, however, and showed no visible sign of discomfort.