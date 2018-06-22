Raza, Taylor absent from Zimbabwe T20 squad

HARARE: Sikandar Raza and Brendan Taylor were among the notable absentees in the Zimbabwe squad to play the T20I tri-series against Australia and Pakistan.

Also missing were Graeme Cremer, who was sacked as captain in March, and batsmen Sean Williams and Craig Ervine. In better news for a senior player, Elton Chigumbura, who has not played for Zimbabwe since November 2016, and Hamilton Masakadza made it to the roster.

The series itself - set to begin on July 1 - had been in doubt with the players refusing to train over unpaid salaries. They had sent a letter to Zimbabwe Cricket demanding to see a payment plan for two months’ outstanding salaries, and match fees from last year’s tour to Sri Lanka. ZC responded through their newly-appointed consultant Vince van der Bijl, that payments would be settled by July 25th, a month after the players’ deadline. The players have deemed that response unsatisfactory, especially as did not come from a ZC official.

Zimbabwe squad: Cephas Zhuwao, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Elton Chigumbura, Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Peter Moor, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Murray, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Prince Masvaure, John Nyumbu, Ryan Burl, Brandon Mavuta, Rugare Magarira.