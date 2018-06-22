Fri June 22, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 22, 2018

Millions of British children exposed to pollution

LONDON: A third of all children living in Britain, around 4.5 million, live in areas with harmful air pollution, a report by the UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Thursday. Britain’s government last month announced plans to curb air pollution after the European Commission said it would take Britain and five other European Union member states to the EU Court of Justice for failing to respect air quality limits. UNICEF said the plans do not go far enough and called for more funding for measures to help reduce pollution in the worst affected areas.

