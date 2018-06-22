Malaysia reopens probe into model murdered by Najib’s ex-bodyguards

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will reopen an investigation into the murder of a Mongolian model in 2006, media reported on Thursday quoting the country’s police chief, in a case that could spell more trouble for former premier Najib Razak.

Two former police officers, who were serving as members of Najib’s personal security detail at the time of the murder, were sentenced to death for the crime. Najib, who was defeated in an election last month after nearly a decade in power, has denied knowing the woman, but the question of who ordered the killing has never been answered.

“I can confirm we are reopening investigations,” Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said, adding that a new police report submitted by the model’s father on Wednesday was one reason for the fresh probe into the murder case.

Altantuya Shaariibuu, 28, was killed and blown up with military grade explosives in a forest near Kuala Lumpur. Her father Setev Shaariibuu on Wednesday met with Malaysia’s new attorney-general Tommy Thomas and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who defeated the scandal-tainted Najib in a stunning election upset last month.

Najib’s 1MDB denials unbelievable, says Malaysia’s Mahathir: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir poured scorn over his predecessor Najib Razak on Thursday for denying knowing whether millions of dollars from scandal-plagued state fund 1MDB had been put in his personal bank account.

Voters, fuelled by anger over the multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and rising living costs, dumped Najib and his long-ruling coalition in a general election last month.

The new government led by 92-year-old Mahathir has relaunched investigations into where 1MDB’s money went. In his first sit-down interview since losing the election, Najib told Reuters on Tuesday that he should not be blamed for the scandal at 1MDB and that he knew nothing about money from the state fund appearing in his personal account.