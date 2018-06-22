Sattar gets bail in law & order, loudspeaker act cases

A local court on Thursday granted bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar in two cases in the sum of Rs20,000 each. Sattar, along with other party leaders, was believed to have disrupted law and order while staging a protest demonstration against water shortage back in 2015.

The two cases in which the MQM-P leader was granted bail pertain to disrupting law and order and violating the loudspeaker act were registered at the Soldier Bazaar and New Town police stations.

On Tuesday a District East returning officer had rejected Sattar’s nomination form for the NA-245 (East-IV) constituency because he did not mention the two criminal cases under way against him. The officer said Sattar had not even obtained bail in these cases and was wanted by the trial court.

Due to the MQM-P leader’s no-show in court for the hearing of the two cases, bailable arrest warrants were issued against him and other party leaders who were declared absconding. The 2015 protest staged outside the Chief Minister House had resulted in the then CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah ordering the registration of a case against the party leaders.