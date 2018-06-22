Let there be forests

Deforestation has adversely affected the country’s ecological system. Owing to excessive tree-cutting, Pakistan has in recent years suffered massive weather changes such as extremely hot and cold temperatures. Astonishingly, Pakistan has a forest cover of only four percent. But the felling of trees continues unabated. Deforestation has always cause weather patterns to become erratic and temperatures to rise. Moreover, with the absence of trees our environment has witnessed a rapid increase in the presence of the poisonous gaseous compound, carbon.

It is an earnest request to this country’s authorities to initiate environmental awareness and protection campaigns. The state and citizens must join hands to ban the criminal act of cutting trees. The government needs to start investing in environment-friendly policies. The media is also requested to play its due role in highlighting the downside to deforestation.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu