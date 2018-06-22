Anti-quackery teams attacked

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants attacked the anti-quackery teams of the Punjab Healthcare Commission in two incidents on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, the PHC officers were returning in their official vehicle from Gujjar Colony, Chandaroy Road, Lahore, after sealing businesses of quacks when unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on their vehicle. The driver sped the car to safety. The second incident took place in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, when the supporters of a quack, Yasir, attacked a PHC team, which was about to close down his quackery outlet.