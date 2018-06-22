Fri June 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

15 member NDU team calls on acting president

ISLAMABAD: A 15 member delegation of the National Security Workshop of National Defence University (NDU) led by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi on Thursday called on acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

During the meeting, current political and economic situation of the country was discussed. The acting President said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is of paramount significance for economic development of the country, especially Balochistan and Gwadar. He further said that this mega project would be fully operational in the near future.

