Blatter says England should host World Cup

MOSCOW: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said Thursday he believes the World Cup should return to England when Europe next gets its turn to host the tournament.

Blatter has arrived in Moscow to attend matches at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite being banned from the game for alleged corruption during his 17 years as the head of world football.

The Swiss denied his presence at the World Cup would embarrass his successor, Gianni Infantino.“We have good contacts with Mr Infantino. He should not be embarrassed because I am going to watch some matches,” Blatter told reporters. “I am not here to mix sport and politics.”

Asked who should be the next hosts, Blatter said: “I have expressed that the game should go back to the English islands.”England were one of the losing bidders against Russia in the vote for the 2018 tournament.