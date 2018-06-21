Uplift projects in Fata to be undertaken proactively:

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Syed Ali Zafar while chairing a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister for facilitating Fata’s and Pata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that socio-economic progress and development projects needed to be efficiently and proactively carried out in Fata, besides the legal and administrative reforms underway after the merger of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister for Law and Justice emphasised the need for achieving five targets including turning tribal areas into cradle of peace and making them free of war, giving people congenial environment so that they could move ahead and have productive lives and providing them sense of security along with social services and fundamental rights as available to the people in other areas of the country.

“We have to work on war footing for completion of the process of merger of Fata areas in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it was a source of pleasure and satisfaction that the tribal areas had become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”. “But more hard work is sine qua non for ensuring rights to the people of tribal areas. We have to do work of years in days,” he said.

The committee recommended promulgation of all relevant laws and rules to remove any difficulty in the transition and implementation phases of merger of ex-Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For this purpose Minister for Law and Justice has commenced the work of drafting laws along with authorities concerned.

The committee also decided to take all legal, administrative and financial measures required to uplift the living standard of people of tribal areas and bring them at par with rest of the country.

The minister said that all immediate steps including administrative, financial and judicial must be undertaken for long-term guidelines as the merger implementation process must be made smooth and successful at all costs. The committee also observed that provision of funds should be ensured for the development of the areas that constituted Fata.