Haider Hoti urges youth to support ANP in polls

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday called upon the youth to see how Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan issued party tickets to ‘parachuters’ by ignoring sincere workers.

The ANP leader was speaking at a gathering of party workers at Munda in Lower Dir district.

Haider Hoti asked the youth to hold former chief minister Pervez Khattak accountable through the power of their vote for failing to undertake uplift projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the PTI hoodwinked the young generation in the name of change, but it did nothing to correct the system. “There was no threat to Islam when the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but now all of a sudden Islam is endangered and the religious alliance claims it will save it,” Haider Hoti said.

ANP’s candidate for PK-16 Jandool Bahadar Khan, candidate for NA-7 Malik Nazir Gujjar, ANP Lower Dir chapter’s president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, Pir Javed and Bakht Baidar Jan also spoke on the occasion.

Haider Hoti, who is also former chief minister, said if the ANP was voted to power in the upcoming general election, it would recover the arrears of net hydel profit from the Centre. He said if voted to power, his party would build universities at the district level besides establishing health and education centres all over the province.

Later, Haider Hoti inaugurated election office of candidate for PK-15Malik Sajjad Yousafzai at Talash in Lower Dir.