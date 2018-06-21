PTI member pens book to respond to ‘allegations’ against Imran

NOWSHERA: A member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mufti Muhammad Sajjad, has penned a 120-page publication to respond to what he believes are allegations levelled by Reham Khan in her book against the party chairman and her former husband, Imran Khan.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Mufti Muhammad Sajjad said the book he had authored would hit the market next week. “I have responded in the light of the Sharia to the allegations levelled by Reham Khan against her former husband and PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” he said.

The Mufti said the publication had also responded to the allegations against Imran Khan by former Member National Assembly, Ayesha Gulalai.

He said he felt the need to pen the publication as some elements were using Reham Khan and Ayesha Gulali for the character assassination of the PTI chairman. The Mufti said he would launch the book after consulting Imran Khan and former chief minister Pervez Khattak.