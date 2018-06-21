German camp angry at Ozil criticism

SOCHI, Russia: Germany have hit out at “under the belt” criticism of Mesut Ozil as the under-fire holders attempt to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Sweden.

Joachim Loew’s team have faced a fierce backlash after their poor first-half display in the 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Sunday. Attacking midfielder Ozil was singled out in some quarters, with ex-Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus accusing him of “no heart, no joy, no passion” in a woeful display.

Loew is under intense pressure to drop Ozil for the high-pressure second Group F game against Sweden on Saturday, where a second defeat would effectively send the Germans home. Ozil arrived in Russia following an unimpressive season with Arsenal and Matthaeus believes he no longer deserves his place in the Germany team.

In the run-up to the World Cup, Ozil, who was born in Gelsenkirchen to Turkish parents, controversially posed alongside Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It sparked debate about his loyalty to Germany, drew heavy criticism from far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) and he was booed in a pre-World Cup friendly.