Thu June 21, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Ex-national cyclist Saleem Butt grieved

LAHORE: Kamran Saleem Butt, elder son of former national cycling champion and former Executive Vice President National Bank of Pakistan Saleem Butt, died in United States of America (USA) the other day. Kamran was later laid to rest in America. Meanwhile sports lovers have condoled with Saleem Butt who is also founder of the Tour de Pakistan cycle race and a former secretary general Islamia College Civil Lines Students Union.

