Pak boxers out of German event due to visa issue

KARACHI: Visa issue deprived Pakistani boxers of a golden opportunity to feature in the 2018 Chemistry Cup which will begin in Halle, Germany, from Thursday (today).

“Yes we are out of the event as we have not yet received visas of Germany,” Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Col Nasir Tung told The News on Wednesday. Pakistan were sending three boxers including Majid (49kg), Suleman Baloch (64kg) and Naqeebullah (56kg) along with coach Arshad Hussain.

“We had submitted visa applications in time along with the supporting letter which had been issued to us by the organisers,” Nasir said. “It would have been a best opportunity for our boxers to get some experience ahead of the Asian Games,” Nasir said. The event, in which pugilists from around world are set to vie for gold medals, will last till June 23, according to the schedule.