Trump aide becomes latest to leave White House

WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday announced the latest departure from President Donald Trump’s administration: deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin, who played a key role in organizing the historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Hagin, 62, had worked for three previous Republican presidents: Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W Bush, and will be returning to the private sector. “Joe Hagin has been a huge asset to my administration,” said Trump, while thanking him for planning and executing “one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a president.” Hagin joins a long list of administration staff to have departed in recent months, either of their own volition or after being fired.
