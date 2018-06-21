Minister wants work on Gomal Zam Dam expedited

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Food, Irrigation and Agriculture Anwarul Haq has directed the department concerned to expedite work on the Gomal Zam Dam.

According to an official handout, he was talking to the administrative secretary of Food and Agriculture at his office here on Wednesday.

The minister urged the secretaries to amicably resolve all the cases about promotions, postings and appointments under the wards quota. He directed the Food Department officials to put in place a mechanism throughout the province to ensure the quality of food.

The minister said the recent merger of Fata with the province called for solid steps to ensure quality control of fruits being imported from Afghanistan.

Calling for an early completion of the ongoing scheme, the minister directed the administrative secretaries to ensure the presence of staff in respective line departments. Food Secretary Akber Khan and Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Israr briefed the minister about respective departments.