Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minister wants work on Gomal Zam Dam expedited

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Food, Irrigation and Agriculture Anwarul Haq has directed the department concerned to expedite work on the Gomal Zam Dam.

x
Advertisement

According to an official handout, he was talking to the administrative secretary of Food and Agriculture at his office here on Wednesday.

The minister urged the secretaries to amicably resolve all the cases about promotions, postings and appointments under the wards quota. He directed the Food Department officials to put in place a mechanism throughout the province to ensure the quality of food.

The minister said the recent merger of Fata with the province called for solid steps to ensure quality control of fruits being imported from Afghanistan.

Calling for an early completion of the ongoing scheme, the minister directed the administrative secretaries to ensure the presence of staff in respective line departments. Food Secretary Akber Khan and Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Israr briefed the minister about respective departments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar