Cops going through uncertainty ahead of likely reshuffle

PESHAWAR: A major reshuffle in the police and administrative bureaucracy is on the cards.

The provincial police chiefs as well as the chief secretaries of all the provinces were transferred recently as part of the policy to change the administrative officers ahead of the general election.

Most of the police officers are waiting for transfer orders. “There has been uncertainty within the force and administration for weeks as almost all the senior officers are waiting for their likely transfers. This has resulted in lack of interest in the current positions of many of the officers,” a source said.

Most of the officers are seen asking each other as to when the reshuffle is being ordered. Even the junior officers are uncertain as to whether they will continue with current positions or any new responsibilities will be assigned to them ahead of the July 25 general election.