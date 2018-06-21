Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Army welcomes back IDPs in Parachinar

PARACHINAR: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday welcomed back first batch of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Parachinar, Kurram tribal district.

x
Advertisement

Brigadier Akhtar Aleem, commander 73 brigade, and Deputy Commissioner Baseer Khan handed over keys to the returning IDPs for their new homes.

Brigadier Akhtar on the occasion said that rehabilitation process of other displaced families from the area would be carried out in phases.

Earlier, the returning IDPs upon entering Bab-e-Kurram were warmly received amid sounds of pipe band, drums and traditional dance, by officials, tribal notables and political leaders of the area. They were offered garlands and taken to their new homes in a procession.

Hundreds of families were evacuated from Parachinar city before security forces launched a military operation to clear the region of militants in 2007.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar