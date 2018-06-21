Army welcomes back IDPs in Parachinar

PARACHINAR: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday welcomed back first batch of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Parachinar, Kurram tribal district.

Brigadier Akhtar Aleem, commander 73 brigade, and Deputy Commissioner Baseer Khan handed over keys to the returning IDPs for their new homes.

Brigadier Akhtar on the occasion said that rehabilitation process of other displaced families from the area would be carried out in phases.

Earlier, the returning IDPs upon entering Bab-e-Kurram were warmly received amid sounds of pipe band, drums and traditional dance, by officials, tribal notables and political leaders of the area. They were offered garlands and taken to their new homes in a procession.

Hundreds of families were evacuated from Parachinar city before security forces launched a military operation to clear the region of militants in 2007.