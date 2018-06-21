Minister for boosting economy

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Investment, Commerce and Trade Mian Anjum Nisar has stressed the need for using all available resources to boost the economy.

Chairing a meeting of Punjab Mines and Minerals Department here on Wednesday, he directed the secretary concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for the labourers.

Earlier, Mines and Minerals Secretary Arshad briefed the minister about the sector. He said the mines and minerals sector in Pakistan contributed three percent to the national GDP and minerals sector in the Punjab provided the resource base to a number of industries, including cement, soda ash, caustic soda, ceramics, glass, fertiliser, plastic, paper, Ghee, construction and steel industries.

In addition to that, the majority of mining activity is limited to the extraction and sale of raw minerals, with very little and no value addition to the minerals through processing and industrialisation. The mining industry in Punjab provides employment opportunities to nearly 40,000 skilled and unskilled people.

The secretary mentioned that the department had different attached departments, including Directorate Generals of Mines and Minerals, Chief Inspector of Mines, Punjab Minerals Development Company and Punjab Mineral Company.

LGH nursing students: The students of Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have maintained their tradition to secure top positions in annual results of Punjab Nursing Board. The 4th year result of this institution was 100 per cent.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, Waheeda Jalal stood first with 371 marks. Shehryar Bano and Nabeela Amin remained 2nd while Nadia Rafique and Ayesha Jalal stood 3rd in the college. Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Agha Shabeer Ali congratulated College Principal Razia Bano, class in charges Nasreen Azhar and Azra Parveen and nursing students on this success.

Principal Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital Razia Bano said after the completion of this four year's nursing course these nurses would start their practical life. She said this is the only cadre where nurses are given stipend with free hostel accommodations and now they would have grade 16. Razia Bano hopes these nurses would highlight the name of their institution in their career in Lahore General Hospital.