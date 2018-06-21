Thu June 21, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2018

Ways to remove Facebook fake accounts sought

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought recommendations for removal of fake accounts on Facebook on a petition for removal of the accounts as they could influence the upcoming general elections.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing the case moved by a citizen, Shahid Jamal Tabrezi. The judge directed the petitioner to come up with the recommendations as to how the fake accounts on Facebook could be removed.

The petitioner had said that elections were approaching, and the fake accounts on the Facebook could influence the election. He requested the court to order the government authorities to take action against the fake accounts. The court adjourned the hearing for Thursday (today).

