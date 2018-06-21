Low-key, long-hitting Johnson reigns as number one

WASHINGTON: Dustin Johnson overcame injuries and personal issues to become a major golf champion, the long-hitting American star with a low-key attitude grabbing the world number one ranking in 2017.

After losing the top spot to compatriot Justin Thomas in May, the 33-year-old son-in-law of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky bounced back with a PGA Tour win in Memphis to reclaim the top ranking.

Even after a disappointing third place finish in the US Open — where he led by four shots through 36 holes only for his putting touch to desert him at the weekend — Johnson, a man figuring to take a leading Ryder Cup role, was promptly installed by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as the early 12-1 betting favorite to win the British Open.

Johnson joined the US PGA Tour in 2008 and has won at least once in each of his 11 seasons, capturing January’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii before collecting his 18th US PGA title at Memphis.

Johnson matched Tiger Woods for the most tour wins since 2008.“It’s very difficult to win out here. The talent level of the guys on tour is very high and it’s hard to get it done,” Johnson said.

“So to win 11 consecutive years is something I’m really proud of and I want to continue that streak as long as I can.”The only longer US PGA season win streaks belong to 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus at 17 and 14-time major champion Woods at 14.

Johnson nearly captured his first major title at the 2010 PGA Championship, with a one-shot lead entering the final hole.He appeared to have made bogey after landing in a sandy nature area but was issued a two-stroke penalty after it was deemed he had grounded his club in a bunker, dropping to fifth place. In 2011, Johnson shared second behind winner Darren Clarke at the British Open. He suffered a back injury in 2012 and in 2014 announced a break from the tour to seek professional help for “personal challenges.”