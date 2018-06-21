Ahmed Shehzad dope test positive

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad tested positive for a dope test and can face a ban of at least three months for violating the anti-doping laws, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

However, the opener still has an option to give another test.Shehzad’s test was taken during a domestic cricket tournament held recently. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities gave the news in a meeting held between selection committee and head coach Mickey Arthur on discussing the probable squad for Zimbabwe tour.

It is learned that the PCB has decided not to consider Shehzad for the upcoming tour. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez and Shan Masood have become strong contenders for the opening slot.Shehzad scored 14 and 24 runs in the two T20 matches against Scotland.