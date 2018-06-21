Langer hopes Australia will be better for ‘brutal’ loss

NOTTINGHAM: Australia coach Justin Langer hopes his side will be better for a “brutal” and record-breaking defeat by England in the third One-day International here on Tuesday that was “nothing like” anything he had ever seen before.

England piled up 481 for six, the highest ever total in men’s ODI history, following hundreds by Alex Hales (147) and Jonny Bairstow (139), with Jason Roy (82) and skipper Eoin Morgan, who made a quickfire 67, also taking part in the Trent Bridge run-spree.

In reply, world champions Australia were dismissed for just 239 as England won by 242 runs — their heaviest victory and Australia’s largest defeat, in terms of runs, at this level.

Langer said Australia, now 3-0 down in the five-match contest against 2019 World Cup hosts England, “can’t have had a worse day” as they suffered a 14th defeat in 16 completed ODIs.

“It’s a shock,” said a stunned Langer. “That is literally England at its best. It’s no fluke that they are No 1 in the world. “I’ve never seen nothing like that. I was in Johannesburg when Australia got 400 and South Africa then got it, but that was just brutal,” he added.

“Hopefully our young guys can learn from it — it doesn’t get harder than that.”The upshot is that Langer has still to enjoy an international win as Australia coach.“I’ve known what the task is before this game, it’s to build a team and to get better,” said Langer.

“I’ve got massive respect for England and the way they are playing their cricket,” added Langer, saying the top three of Roy, Bairstow and Hales reminded him of the celebrated trio of Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting who all played key roles in Australia’s 2003 and 2007 World Cup wins.

“Their top three are brutal,” said Langer. “The way they are playing is reminiscent of how we used to play in our day with Gilly, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting at the top.”