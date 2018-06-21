Discourteous officials get FDE warning

Islamabad: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Director General Hasnat Qureshi has warned that anyone found to be behaving badly with female staff members of government schools in Islamabad will be dealt with strictly. The warning comes after the discourteous conduct of an administration officer of G-10/4 IMCB towards daily-wage female colleagues of the public sector educational institutions for women overseen by the FDE, over the payment of withheld salary.

The matter however settled after the accused apologised over the incident and promised to behave in future. The FDE DG said he had taken a serious note of that misbehaviour and asked all school and college principals to ensure that their respective female staff members including teachers are treated with respect and dignity they deserved. "Any violation on this account shall be dealt with under the relevant laws," he warned. The Young Teachers Association, which represents the FDE daily-wage teachers, welcomed the warning and said it was highly grateful to the director general of the directorate for showing concern about the mistreatment of the women employees in some model colleges. It expressed the hope that the G-10/4 college like incident won't happen in future and that the daily wagers of all colleges would get due payments without delay and with honour.