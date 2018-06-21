Unwise urban planning major cause of heatwaves, say experts

The role of timber mafia in the campaign against Conocarpus trees in the city was discussed at a seminar titled ‘Significance of Popular Science Writing’ at University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday. It was also said that it is the scientists’ responsibility to conclude which plant is good for the environment and that unwise urban design is the major cause of heatwaves.

These views were expressed by senior journalists and scientists at a session held at Latif Ebrhaim Jamal (LEJ) National Science Information Centre at KU on Wednesday. The seminar was organised by Pakistan Biotechnology Information Centre in association with KU.

Scientists in attendance said protection measures against global warming are based in science and Pakistan is among the frontline states battling the impact of climate change on the environment. They warned that citizens must not uproot any plant or tree in the city based on the assertions of the positive or negative effects of vegetation.

Addressing the seminar, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences Director Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary said that science paves the way for rationality in any society and provides values to a society.

He lamented that less than 0.1 per cent time of electronic media is dedicated for science and technology. “Internet is contributing to misinformation about science and also spreading wrong information about Conocarpus tree planted in various parts of the city,” he said.

KU Geography Department Chairman Professor Dr Jamil Hasan Kazmi said that drone technology should be used for environment studies in Pakistan. He asserted that there is no scientific evidence about the destructive effects of Conocarpus tree in Karachi. He also mentioned that unwise urban design was the major cause of heatwaves. “Timber mafia may have an interest in uprooting Conocarpus trees,” he said, adding that it is the scientists’ job to decide which plant is environment-friendly and which is not.

Aleem Ahmed, a local journalist said that science enables people to rationalise things and it is necessary for common people to understand science as it is of fundamental value for a knowledge-based economy and a knowledge-driven, progressive society. Suhail Yousuf, a writer, said that the promotion of science at the grassroots level was the need of the hour. He said that Pakistan is in a constant confrontation with extremism, which needs to be cured and science is the best antidote.