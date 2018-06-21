Changes in Sindh police after ECP’s nod

A major reshuffle was announced in the Sindh Police Department on Wednesday after the Election Commission of Pakistan in a letter gave the nod to transfer senior police officers, including additional inspectors general and deputy inspectors, in the province.

According to the notifications issued by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi, Sindh Additional IG Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan has been posted as additional IG for training and establishment against an existing vacancy.

Moreover, Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, additional IG of Crime Branch has been made additional IG for finance and welfare against an existing vacancy.

The services of Azhar Rasheed Khan, who was awaiting posting, have been recommended to be surrendered; Dr Jameel Ahmed awaiting posting has been proposed for the position of DIG T&T in place of Javed Akbar Riaz; Akram Naeem Bharoka, awaiting posting has been made DIG IT against an existing vacancy; Muzaffar Ali Shaikh, DIG Special Branch, has been told to report to the Central Police Office and his services are recommended to be surrendered; Sultan Ali Khowaja, awaiting posting has been made DIG Hyderabad Range in place of Javed Akhtar Odho, who has been transferred and made DIG South Zone in place of Azad Khan.

Similarly, Khadim Hussain Rind, DIG Sukkur Range, has been made DIG Finance, CPO, against an existing vacancy; Abdullah Shaikh, DIG Larkana Range, has been posted as DIG CTD in place of Saqib Ismail Memon; Azad Khan, DIG South Zone Karachi, has been made

DIG West Zone Karachi in place of Amir Farooqi; and Zulficar Ali Larik, DIG East Zone Karachi, has been posted DIG Sukkur Range vice Khadim Hussain Rind, who has been transferred.

Ahmed Yar Chohan, DIG Shaheed Benzirabad Rangem, will be DIG Special Branch vice Muzaffar Ali Shaikh, who has been transferred; Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DIG Mirpurkhas Range, will be DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range in place of Ahmed Yar Chohan, who has been transferred; Amir Farooqi, DIG West Zone Karachi, has been made DIG East Zone Karachi vice Zulfiqar Ali Larik, who stands transferred; Saqib Ismail Memon, DIG CTD Sindh Karachi, will be DIG Mirpurkhas Range vice Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, who has been transferred; and Javed Akbar Riaz, DIG T&T, has been made DIG Larkana Range in place Abdullah Shaikh, who has been transferred.

Officers of the SSP rank have also been reshuffled in various districts of Sindh. According to the notifications, the services of Fayzan Safdar, awaiting posting, are recommended to be surrendered; Fida Hussain Mastoi, SSP Security Special Branch, will be SSP Khairpur vice Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, who stands transferred; Irfan All Baloch, awaiting posting, has been made SSP District Central Karachi vice Dr Rizwan Ahmed, who has been transferred; Omar Shahid Hamid, SSP West, will be SSP District South vice Sarfaraz Nawaz, who has been transferred, Lt. (retd) Maqsood Ahmed, commandant SSU, has been made SSP Jacobabad vice Capt. (retd) Faisal Abdullah, who has been transferred; Muneer Ahmed Shaikh, awaiting posting, has been made SSP District Malir vice Adeel Hussain Chandio, who has been transferred; Nouman Ahmed Siddiqui, awaiting posting, has been made SSP District East vice Dr Samiullah Soomro, who has been transferred; Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, SSP Hyderabad, will be SSP Sanghar vice Arif Aslam Rao, who has been transferred; Zulficiar Ali Mahar, SSP Korangi, Karachi, will be SSP Kamber vice Assad Ejaz Malhi, who has been transferred; Lt. Cdr. (retd) Muqaddas Haider, AIG Forensics, will be Commandant SSU vice Lt. (retd) Maqsood Ahmed, who has been transferred; Rai Aijaz Ahmed, presently posted in the Punjab Police from where his services may be requisitioned and placed at the disposal of the Sindh Police as SSP SBA vice Sajid Amir Saddozai, who has been transferred; Capt. (retd) Faisal Abdullah, SSP Jacobabad, will be SSP Thatta against an existing vacancy; Sheeraz Nazeer, SSP City, Karachi, will be SSP Sukkur vice Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, who has transferred; Sarfaraz Nawaz, SSP South, Karachi, will be SSP Badin vice Irfan All Samo, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

Adeel Hussain Chandlo, SSP Malir, Karachi, has been made SSP Hyderabad vice Pir Muhammad Shah, who has been transferred; Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Sukkur, will be SSP Noushero Feroze vice Imran Qureshi, who has been transferred; Shoukat Ali Khatian, AIG Finance, CPO Sindh, will be SSP Shikarpur vice Masood Ahmed Bangash, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO; Qamar Raza Jiskani, SSP Dadu, will be SSP Sujawal vice Fida Hussain Janwari, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO, from where his services are recommended to be surrendered; Capt. (retd) Haider Raza, SP Investigation East-III, will be SSP Kashmore vice Basheer Ahmed Brohi, who has been transferred; Imran Riaz, ADIG RRF, Sindh Karachi, has been posted SSP Tando Allahyar vice Aftab Nizamani, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

Dr Samiullah Soomro, SSP East, Karachi, will be SSP City, Karachi, vice Sheeraz Nazeer, who has been transferred; Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Larkana, will be SSP Dadu vice Qamar Raza Jiskani, who has been transferred, Basheer Ahmed Brohi, SSP Kashmore, has been appointed as SSP Jamshoro vice Pervez Khan Umrani, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO; Assad Ejaz Malhi, SSP Kamber, will be SSP Ghotki vice Kamran Nawaz Panjutha, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, SSP Khairpur, will be SSP Larkana vice Tanveer Hussain Tunio, who has been transferred; Dr Rizwan Ahmed, SSP Central will be SSP West vice Omer Shahid Humid, who has been transferred; Sajid Amir Saddozai, SSP SBA, has been posted SSP Korangi vice Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, who has been transferred; Imran Qureshi, SSP Noushero Feroze, will be SSP Tharparkar vice Capt. (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, who has been transferred; Abid Ali Baloch, SP Orangi Division, Karachi, will be SSP Mirpurkhas vice Nazeer Ahmed Mirbahar, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

Capt. (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, SSP Tharparkar, will be SSP Umarkot vice Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, who has been transferred; Zahid Hussain Shah, Principal PTS Larkana, will be SSP Matiari vice Imdad Shah, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO from where his services are recommended to be surrendered; Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Umarkot, will be SSP Security Special Branch vice Fida Hussain Mastoi, who has been transferred; and Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, SP Saddar Division, Karachi, has been posted SSP Tando Muhammad Khan vice Ms. Naseem Ara Panhwar, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO from where his services are recommended to be surrendered.