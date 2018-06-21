Clarification

With reference to news, “Arif Habib Group takes interest in upcoming FPCCI polls”, published on June 20, the company’s chief executive officer denied his interest in contesting the elections of the apex trade body.

“I would like to put on record that I have never shown any interest in contesting the elections at FPCCI nor have I extended my support to any of the contestants, though I wish them both well,” Arif Habib said in a statement.

“My extent of involvement with the FPCCI is limited to lending my assistance in matters of policy development only. I have never been nor will be I ever interested in the politics of it.”

Arif Habib said the FPCCI is an important organisation “which works tirelessly to improve the economic conditions of Pakistan for which it should be appreciated and recognised and provided policy development assistance by the business community”.