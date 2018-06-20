Pak Army team wins 'Pace Sticking Competition' at Sandhurst

LONDON: A Pakistan Army team won the drill competition commonly known as All Arms and International Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

According to a Pakistan High Commission statement issued here on Tuesday, with as little time as two months for learning the drill exercise, the team from Pakistan Military Academy kicked its way to the surprise win at the competition at Sandhurst.

High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas, in his message of felicitation, commended the Pakistan Army team’s dedication and spirit to take on the challenge. He said the team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by the armed forces, at the Sandhurst competition.