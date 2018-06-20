Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak Army team wins 'Pace Sticking Competition' at Sandhurst

LONDON: A Pakistan Army team won the drill competition commonly known as All Arms and International Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

x
Advertisement

According to a Pakistan High Commission statement issued here on Tuesday, with as little time as two months for learning the drill exercise, the team from Pakistan Military Academy kicked its way to the surprise win at the competition at Sandhurst.

High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas, in his message of felicitation, commended the Pakistan Army team’s dedication and spirit to take on the challenge. He said the team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by the armed forces, at the Sandhurst competition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar