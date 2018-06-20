Asian Games camps from today

KARACHI: In a bid to prepare for the 18th Asian Games national camps will begin at different centres of the country from Wednesday (today).

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) spokesman Mohammad Azam Dar told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that Islamabad would host the camps of athletics, baseball, boxing, handball, karate, taekwondo, squash (already started), tennis, volleyball, kabaddi and weightlifting. However, he was quick to add that the volleyball camp would begin after Pakistan’s junior and youth volleyball teams’ participation in the Asian Junior and Asian Youth Championships.

He said the badminton camp would start in July in the federal capital.

“A week-long golf camp would be held in August while kabaddi will hold its camp in the federal capital from July 1 after the team will return from Dubai where it is set to feature in the Masters Cup 2018 which will begin this week,” Dar said.